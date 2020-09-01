Reedley becomes COVID-19 hotspot, 20% test positivity rate

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) — According to the Fresno Department of Health, around 1,200 of the 6,000 tested for COVID-19 were positive.

The tests are from March up until the present. More than half have recovered.

“Active cases are around 500,” said Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba. “The 1,200 mark is cumulative.”

Reedley has a testing positivity rate of around 20%, Zieba said most of the outbreaks come from meatpacking plants and nursing homes.

“The health of our community, our low income, our mid-range,” said Zieba. “We want all of the segments of our community to be healthy.”

The city of around 30,000 people is in the southern part of Fresno County.

The state is deadlocked on only allowing counties with low positive rates allowing indoor dining and students returning to the classroom.

Most counties including Fresno fail to meet the 8% positivity rate metric.

Some private schools including Immanuel Schools have decided to break the rules and open anways. Those officials are taking on Governor Gavin Newsom at the California Supreme Court.

“I am not going to get on any merits or demerits of any ongoing litigation,” said Newsom.

The court’s website shows Newsom has responded to the lawsuit. There have been no reported COVID-19 cases since the school opened on Aug. 13.

“The situation of Immanuel School is hot on people’s minds,” said Zieba. “Thus far we have not seen an increase in cases but that is something the health department will be keeping us up to date on moving forward.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.