Reedley beach open, but social distancing intact

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Outdoor recreation is gearing up this Memorial day, but there weren’t crowds of people at Reedley beach. However, those who did go were having a great time.

Just a short drive from Fresno, Reedley beach on Kings river offers relief from the heat, a sandy beach and some fun in the sun.

Olivia Atalima of Reedley said her and her family have been sheltering at home and said it was really nice to get her two boys out of the house.

“We really miss the recreation that’s been canceled.”

Beach goers Hector, Jair, Marco and Adriana said the same.

“We were tired of staying at home so we decided to come out here. Anything’s better than staying at home.”

“I was like really happy that we can go out in the lake and have fun,” Joseph & Recme of Selma said.

The park doesn’t have their attendance numbers yet, but the recreational attendant there said it seemed to be pretty steady over the weekend. However, eight year-old luna thinks she knows why it hasn’t been too busy as she says she thinks “there might be crocodiles.”

There is a charge of $6 to come in that will continue on weekends through August.

