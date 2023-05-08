VISALIA, Calif. – There is a bit of magic in the right arm of 17-year-old Joey Volchko.



“I mean, I feel like I’ve always had a relatively strong arm,” said Volchko, who then grew from 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-3 during his seventh grade year. “I feel like that (the arm) was something I was just born with, and it was a gift.”

That gift, combined with hard work and good genetics – his father was a college basketball player – means the Redwood High senior will likely go down as the most talented pitcher in the history of the Rangers program.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have some good arms here in the past,” said Dan Hydash, who is in his 10th-year as the head baseball coach at Redwood. “But honestly, you’d have to put Volchko at the top. He’s just a special player, one of those that don’t come around a lot.”

Which means there is a chance Joey could hear his named called early in this summer’s Major League Baseball draft, maybe even in the first round.



“The scouts have been reaching out to me all season,” said Hydash. “And I talk on the phone, text with most of them every week. They wanna know when he’s pitching, how he’s feeling, and I’ve asked a few of them, ‘where do you see him going?’, and a lot of them are saying ‘middle to late first (round).'”

That’s what happens when you are only 17 year’s old, and already 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, with a fastball consistently being clocked in the mid 90’s, and even faster on occasion, with Joey having touched 98 miles per hour on the radar gun two starts ago.

The major league-level velocity has made his games a must watch this season.



“One of our first home games (this season) that he threw in was against Liberty, and I think there were 15 scouts in the stands at first pitch,” said Hydash. “They all had their (radar) guns out, and I’ve never seen that type of attention and consistent attention, to where every game, it’s the same scouts and a couple more.”

“It’s a lot to get caught up in,” says Volchko about all the attention. “But at the end of the day, I’m just playing with the guys I grew up playing baseball with since I was 7, 8 year’s old. I just have a lot of fun with it. I mean, getting the win is the most important thing to me and I’ll let everything else take care of itself.”

Joey says he struggled with his control earlier in his high school career, but in 46 innings on the mound this season, he nearly has a perfect ERA, and is averaging nearly 2 1/2 strikeouts per inning.



In fact, there have been some games where he has struck out every batter he has faced.



“To have the quality stuff that he has, the overpowering, you get a little spoiled,” says Hydash. “He gets two strikes on a guy, you’re like, ‘alright, this is a strikeout.'”

Pitching is just one of the things Volchko does well on the diamond.

He also serves as the designated hitter for the Rangers, and is hitting nearly .500 at the plate with seven home runs.

He was also a very good basketball player in his earlier years at Redwood, and in the classroom, he excels as well.



He has over a 4.0 GPA, and committed to college baseball and academic power Stanford in October of 2020. He hopes to study environmental engineering there, if he decides to put that professional baseball career on hold – at least for now.



“Two great options,” says Hydash, about the impending choice that Volchko could be facing after the draft. “Either he’s gonna go to Stanford, and get a great education, and play for a great baseball program, or he’s gonna be a professional baseball player.”



“Whether it’s before or after college, pro baseball is definitely the dream,” says Volchko. “I wanna play baseball for as long as I can. I’m gonna have fun working as hard as I can, maybe achieve some accolades along the way, an All-Star selection would be awesome. But honestly, just play baseball as long as I can, that’s the goal.”

Before any of that though, Volchko hopes to help the Rangers accomplish a first at the school, win a Division I Valley title.

“I mean, it would mean everything, from the legacy we’d leave behind being the first group to win a D-I championship,” said Volchko, about a Redwood team that is currently 21-5 overall, and 14-0 in the East Yosemite League, and features multiple other players who will be playing at the next level. “I mean, being from Visalia, I feel like we don’t get a lot of respect for what we do over here. Our pitching staff, our hitters this year are putting it together. I feel like we have the formula to do what it takes but we still have to continue to perform every day.”