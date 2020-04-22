Redwood Springs nurse shares battle against COVID-19 and how her symptoms came back

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – A registered nurse who works at Redwood Springs Healthcare Center tested positive for COVID-19 in early April and is continuing to fight the battle against the virus.

“I’ve been an ER nurse even for many years, and I’ve seen viruses come through, it lasts three or four days, but honest to God, this is something we can’t understand right now,” said Marcie Thiessen, a registered nurse with Redwood Springs.

Thiessen was the one testing patients for COVID-19 at the facility, and she said she was wearing protective equipment. Days later, she had a sore throat, and on April 3, she was tested for the virus. Her results came back positive.

She said she was beginning to feel better and spent several days without symptoms, but then things took a turn.

“After eight days of nothing, I started with a fever and a cough again,” Thiessen said.

She was tested again on Friday and the results came back positive.

“Had I gone home, had I gone back to work, I would have absolutely infected more patients and even my coworkers,” she said.

Since she had been testing patients at Redwood Springs, Thiessen made the decision to move to an RV to decrease the risk of her infecting her family with the virus. She’s been there for the last three weeks.

Two nursing homes in Tulare County have been heavily affected by the virus. Fifteen people have died linked to Redwood Springs, and 172 people have been infected with the virus.

Lindsay Gardens in Tulare County has 40 total cases and is also battling an outbreak.

But they’re not just numbers — they’re families.

And while Thiessen is one of those cases, she is also a niece to her aunt who died from COVID-19. She was a patient at Redwood Springs.

“I lost my aunt in there as well, from COVID,” she said.

Despite the last couple of weeks and the recent tragedy, she says she continues to maintain her humor and positivity and is confident that she will get through this.

“Every day, I wake up with something different, this thing does that I believe, I just wake up every day that’s a new day, and I do it day by day, and I’m going to do this, this is going to be done,” Thiessen said.

