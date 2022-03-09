REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars on suspicion of child abuse after a 3-year-old boy was taken to a Redding hospital for treatment of severe injuries this week.

Redding police officers responded to the hospital at 6:18 p.m. on Monday after the boy was admitted for a broken elbow and head trauma, which required surgery.

According to police, the boy’s mother and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Benjamin Hamilton-Moerer, told detectives the boy was pushed off a slide by another child at a Redding preschool.

Out of concern for the boy’s safety, the Shasta County Child Family Services took the child into protective custody.

Detectives worked with multiple agencies, organizations and medical professionals to investigate the boy’s injuries.

On Wednesday, Redding police arrested Hamilton-Moerer and booked him into the Shasta County Jail on multiple charges including felony battery.

Hamilton-Moerer’s bail has been set at $100,000.