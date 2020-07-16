KSEE24 RESCAN /
Red Cross to set temporary evacuation sites in response to wildfires

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The American Red Cross will set up two temporary evacuation sites in the Central Valley.

Officials say a temporary evacuation site is being established at New Life Christian Fellowship located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa in response to the Ben Fire.

A second temporary evacuation site is being established at West Hills Community College in Coalinga in response to the Mineral Fire and its expanded evacuations.

Officials say the temporary evacuation sites will be used for those who have been affected and will meet with each family to determine their immediate needs.

