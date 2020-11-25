Red Cross Thanksgiving safety tips

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays of the year and the American Red Cross says it’s one of the most dangerous days of the year when it comes to fires.

“For those rookies in the kitchen, just remember safety is the most important thing,” said Nicole Maul of the American Red Cross of the Central Valley.

Things like never leaving appliances in use, unattended, keeping flammable items like dish towels away from the stove, pushing pot handles in and off edges and other safety precautions.

“If you have kids or pets in your home, you really just want to keep them out of the kitchen. Pets can get in between your legs, kids can be grabbing, touching things, and really are at risk for injury.”

If something does catch fire, the Red Cross suggests having water or a lid close by to put the fire out and most importantly, making sure smoke alarms are functioning–it’s as easy as hitting the test button on the alarm.

“On average, once a smoke alarm is detected and a fire is happening in your home, you have two minutes or less to safely escape.”

And make sure the pandemic is top of mind while celebrating.

“This is going to be a critical time for safety and while I know folks really want to be together, we need to do our part to help reduce the spread–make sure you have your face coverings and families are using them.”

