FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Office of Emergency Services is working with the Red Cross to open a shelter to assist residents of the Prather, Auberry, and Shaver Lake areas who are currently without power.

The shelter is located at Foothill Elementary, 29147 Auberry Road, Prather, CA, and is open as of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Current Open Shelters:

Fresno County: Foothills Elementary (29147 Auberry Road, Prather, CA 93651) – Hours of Operation: 24/7

Fresno County: Reedley College Gymnasium (995 N. Reed Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654) – Hours of Operation: 24/7

Current Open Evacuation Centers:

Madera County: Oakhurst Community Center (39800 Fresno Flats Rd, Oakhurst, CA 93644) – Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mariposa County: Mariposa Senior Center (5246 Spriggs Lane, Mariposa, CA 95338) – Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Red Cross officials are asking residents to only bring essentials such as medication, clothes, toiletries, and pets that can be kenneled are allowed.

The shelter is also ADA-compliant and will have restrooms and showers.

Red Cross officials say they are providing a few meals, cots, blankets, and pillows. The shelter will remain open until power is restored to the areas mentioned, officials say.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be notifying residents through the Everbridge System and the County is sharing this information on its social media platforms.

Red Cross officials also encourage residents impacted by the storms and who need immediate assistance, to call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).