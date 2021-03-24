Red Cross looks to Central Valley for new emergency response vehicle

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Emergency Response Vehicle or ERV provides help during disasters by delivering food, water, supplies and even hope to those in need. The American Red Cross is hoping to deliver those needs more efficiently by upgrading to the next generation ERV.

“So that we can replace the old generation ERV, get into that new one and be exactly what the Red Cross has been for the community, which is just a beacon of hope during a time of crisis and when folks are scared, here comes the Red Cross to help save the day,” said Irma Olguin, Jr., Red Cross Board Member & CEO, Bitwise Industries.

The new ERV makes it easier for volunteers in helping disaster survivors. Some of the new upgrades the erv has are ergonomic seating, a sliding lift system to load supplies, better gas mileage and it’s easier to maneuver through difficult terrain. The cost of a new ERV is $150,000.

“It’s really priceless when you’re driving and you go to a disaster. The fire department calls, they say hey listen, we’ve got a family displaced, can you come and help them. Then we would drive that ERV to that location where the fire is and so a lot of people get to see. That ERV is there, it’s helping people, it’s keeping people out of the elements and whatever,” said Tom Crowe, DAT Team and ERV Driver Volunteer with the American Red Cross.

95 percent of the Red Cross is made up of volunteers and on Red Cross giving day they’re hoping the Central Valley can give back so they can continue to help those in need even better.

“One of our goals is to actually involve the entire community. I think Creek fires really showed how our community can come together, how awesome. Really, just the whole Fresno area is in response to disaster, so I got to see that first hand with all that is happening behind the scenes,” said Steph Stoltenberg, a Board Member & New ERV Project Lead with the American Red Cross.

We invite you to join us in supporting our local Red Cross. They are collecting money to help with emergency response efforts.