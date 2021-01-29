FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — There was a record 1.54 inches of rain in Fresno Thursday. That’s more than double the previous January 28 record of .75 inches set in 1950.

It was too much too fast for some roadways. A series of large potholes opened on Highway 99 in Madera.

California Highway Patrol officer Gregorio Rodriguez says, “It’s causing us a lot of disabled vehicles, flat tires.”

Work underway to patch the potholes is not far from the stretch of Highway 99 where flooding caused traffic backups and closures.

Caltrans spokesperson Larry Johnson says the flood occurred because of a problem with a pump used to keep the construction area clear.

Another pump was brought in to help clear the water. “That won’t be the permanent system when the project’s finished. It was the temporary one. That just was not working properly. That’s what caused the backup.”

Problems in the wake of the storm Friday not limited to Madera.

Fresno County Office of Emergency Services director Dan Lynch says. “There was alot of water in those western hills of Fresno County. A lot of water coming down from Silver Creek into Panoche Creek … and we were concerned about its impact on the city of Mendota… and that was taken care of yesterday and last night.”

In the mountains, Caltrans working to reopen Highway 168.

Caltrans spokesperson Elizabeth Yelton says it will likely reopen Saturday morning. “What caused the shutdown of 168 is we had two snow blowers that were inoperable.”

She says the equipment was checked last week in anticipation of the snow and that crews are working extra hard to open the Highway as soon as safely possible. Another snow blower was located and borrowed from different region. “In the course of the nighttime shift that equipment made it from the closure at Sierra Marina to about China Peak. That’s a span of about 14 miles.”

Meanwhile, the threat of landslides caused evacuations in parts of Madera County. Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue says, “The creeks and rivers around the burn area are clear. They’re not cloudy or dirty which is an indication that there’s not any mud moving or soil disturbances around the communities in our area of concern.”

Sheriff Pogue says deputies are checking roads and hillsides and he hopes to lift the evacuation advisory as soon as Friday evening.