Recommendations for Merced Police to come from the city’s new advisory committee

MERCED, California (KSEE) – An 18-person advisory committee focused on reviewing Merced Police’s current policies, and look for ways to improve them, was unveiled Thursday morning by Merced Mayor Mike Murphy.

“What our department is doing well and where we can improve within the bounds of California state law,” said Murphy.

Murphy says he has faith in his police department but, in light of current events, he wants it to be transparent about how the city is policed.

“From my perspective, I don’t have any problem opening up the curtain and letting the public see what our police policies and procedures are – and also hearing from the public how we can improve,” said Murphy.

Murphy said he asked faith leaders, city activists, and community leaders to be apart of the advisory committee.

Allen Brooks is the President of Merced County NAACP. He said Merced can be a model to the rest of the Central Valley.

“One thing is community policing. We feel like if the police lived in the community that they end up policing it will make a difference you know because it is actually their community so they would know everybody and know how to handle certain situations,” said Brooks.

Merced Police Chief Tom Cavallero says their department has already made strides towards safer policing by permanently prohibiting the use of the chokehold.

“And we took it one step further by prohibiting the carotid artery restraint and we prohibit any body positioning that would limit air or circulation,” said Cavallero.

The advisory committee has 90 days to come forward with their recommendations.

