Recommendations for Merced Police to come from the city’s new advisory committee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE) – An 18-person advisory committee focused on reviewing Merced Police’s current policies, and look for ways to improve them, was unveiled Thursday morning by Merced Mayor Mike Murphy.

“What our department is doing well and where we can improve within the bounds of California state law,” said Murphy.

Murphy says he has faith in his police department but, in light of current events, he wants it to be transparent about how the city is policed.

“From my perspective, I don’t have any problem opening up the curtain and letting the public see what our police policies and procedures are – and also hearing from the public how we can improve,” said Murphy. 

Murphy said he asked faith leaders, city activists, and community leaders to be apart of the advisory committee.

Allen Brooks is the President of Merced County NAACP. He said Merced can be a model to the rest of the Central Valley.

“One thing is community policing. We feel like if the police lived in the community that they end up policing it will make a difference you know because it is actually their community so they would know everybody and know how to handle certain situations,” said Brooks. 

Merced Police Chief Tom Cavallero says their department has already made strides towards safer policing by permanently prohibiting the use of the chokehold.

“And we took it one step further by prohibiting the carotid artery restraint and we prohibit any body positioning that would limit air or circulation,” said Cavallero.

The advisory committee has 90 days to come forward with their recommendations.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.