Recipient of Christmas bike giveaway gets bike stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young boy whose bicycle was taken has received a new one thanks to the generosity of a Sanger police officer and the police officer’s association.

Officers received a call about a stolen bike at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the investigation, Officer Sergio Arguello realized that the boy was a recipient of the Christmas bike give away the police department had in December.

Officer Arguello and the Sanger Police Officer’s Association got together to give the boy a brand new bicycle, helmet, and a bike lock.

