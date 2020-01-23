Breaking News
1 dead, 7 injured in downtown Seattle shooting; suspects still at large

Recipient of Christmas bike giveaway gets bike stolen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stolen_bike

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young boy whose bicycle was taken has received a new one thanks to the generosity of a Sanger police officer and the police officer’s association.

Officers received a call about a stolen bike at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the investigation, Officer Sergio Arguello realized that the boy was a recipient of the Christmas bike give away the police department had in December.

Officer Arguello and the Sanger Police Officer’s Association got together to give the boy a brand new bicycle, helmet, and a bike lock.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know