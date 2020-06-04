Recent protests spark fears of a second COVID-19 spike

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As protests draw large crowds across the country, many health officials fear a surge in COVID-19 cases.​

“We do know that gatherings of any kind tend to promote the transmission of this virus, so if we do see a rise related to the protests, I think that won’t be a huge surprise,” said Fresno County Department of Public Health Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As the virus incubation period is up to two weeks, Vohra said it’s still too early to tell if last week’s protests will lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases. ​​He asked people attending protests to wear masks and maintain social distance as much as possible.​

“The one, I guess, saving grace is that these protests are mainly conducted outdoors, and we know that being outdoors is actually very good in terms of lowering risks,” said Dr. Vohra.

With large protests being held across the country, this is a big concern on the national scale as well.​

“I worry terribly about the peaceful protests. I see some wearing masks, I see some others not wearing masks,” said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

Although most are aware that large gatherings could lead to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, some protesters say the supporting the cause outweighs the risks involved.​

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.