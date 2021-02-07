Recall Newsom petition event held in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Sunday, some people in northeast Fresno showed their disapproval of the governor.

A booth was set up outside the Vons on Cedar and Shepard avenues collecting signatures for a petition to recall Newsom.

“COVID is obviously a pandemic and we should take safety precautions. However, he doesn’t know how to follow his own rules, and the hypocracy is just out of control, and it’s time for a new leadership in that regard,” Fresno resident, Delane Polley said.

They collected more than 70 signatures Sunday and say they’ll continue to hold these events until they reach the 1.5 million mark state-wide.