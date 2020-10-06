Rebuild Our Sierra, non-profit fund aimed at helping Creek Fire victims

SHAVER LAKE, California (KSEE) — The Shaver Lake community plans to bounce back stronger after the devastation from the Creek Fire.

The Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau has started the Rebuild Our Sierra Fund, a grassroots effort with a goal to raise $1 million in one year.

The Creek Fire has destroyed over 850 buildings over the last month, affecting the lives of many. The fund hopes to help those hurt worst by the blaze.

“Unfortunately bad things happen,” said Carpenter Kyle Lee as he looked at the rubble of what used to be a shed. “I walked up to it and truthfully I collapsed to my knees and I stood there for 10-15 minutes just looking at it.”

The shed used to be a wooden tool shed. Now, it is a metal roof covered in soot. Lee lost thousands of dollars in equipment.

“Including some very sentimental items from my grandfather that was a carpenter as well,” said Lee.

A statue of a girl holding a candle one of the only things to survive. The family heirloom made completely of bronze.

“It has a story that really affects us,” said Lee.

For hundreds of others, this heartbreak has become their new reality.

The Rebuild Our Sierra fund will go directly to helping victims.

“100% of the money is going directly into the community,” said Lee who also served on the board.

Lee said all members of the board have agreed not to receive any of the funds

“This is something that is going to be one of the most important things of my life besides raising a family,” said Lee. “So we are in this for the long haul and we are here to meet the needs of the community as they arise because we are all in this together and it is going to take all of us to get his area back to what it was.”

