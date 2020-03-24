1  of  2
REAL ID deadline extended due to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the federal government is postponing the deadline for obtaining REAL ID-compliant identification cards because of the coronavirus.

Travelers would have been required to present REAL ID cards to board U.S. flights starting on Oct. 1. The president says a new deadline will be announced soon.

Under the law, Americans are required to visit their state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, or alternative such as a U.S. passport, if they want to fly domestically or access federal facilities.

The nation’s governors have urged the Department of Homeland Security to extend REAL ID deadline for no less than a year.

