Reading Heart and other non-profits teaming up to provide free books

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)– Multiple non-profits are teaming up together to fight against illiteracy throughout Fresno County.

Thousands of books have been collected by Reading Heart, a donation program dedicated to serve children in hospitals and areas with limited access to books.

Danay Ferguson, founder of Reading Heart says she plans on continuing distributing books to students throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“And with the help from the community people have been donating books and even funding and we were able to grow to this size,” Ferguson said.

As the new ‘normal’ is learning from home, Ferguson says she wants to make sure kids have reading options.

“We are sorting out books and what we are going to be doing is we are going to hand them out at food distribution centers,” Ferguson said. “We are also going to be filling up little libraries so that way people can still get books even though they are stuck at home.”

Ferguson says it’s important to come together during this time and with the help of others they can start providing books to students in need.

Dwayne Ferguson with Reading Heart said it’s been an adjustment getting used to this new normal. But, he insisted on not stopping the distribution of books to students.

“Normally when we are not in this shut down we would be going to schools giving out free books to all the kids,” Dwayne said. “But, because these kids are now enclosed in their homes we are working with every neighborhood partnership.”

Every Neighborhood Partnership has donated books and volunteers who sort the books out by reading level and get them ready for distribution.

Reading Heart also got a large donation from the Fresno Bee.

“Fresno Bee donation is just unbelievable and at the perfect timing.,” said Dwayne. “They are giving us over a hundred and something of their newspaper vending machines so basically now we can reach all the kids in Fresno County.”

Reading Heart plans to paint and remodel old Fresno Bee vending machines to resemble little libraries. That way students from all over can get their hands on these books.

“With the libraries closed and also the book stores we are kind of their only source to get books and now since they are being home-school we want to make sure they have the proper materials for education,”Dwayne said.

Reading Heart is looking for artists and families to paint these new little libraries.

You can drop off book donations at The Well in Fresno. Along with visiting Reading Heart to find other ways to donate.

Dwayne said they are also looking for volunteers to help separate and distribute these books to students in Fresno County.

You can find more on their website www.readingheart.org

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.