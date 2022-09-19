Gearin to announce part of MLB game Tuesday

Visalia Rawhide play-by-play announcer Jill Gearin will get a landmark big league opportunity on Tuesday in Los Angeles, when she does three innings of play-by-play for Diamondbacks radio.

Gearin has been the play-by-play voice of the Rawhide since 2019 – the first female broadcaster in the 73-year history of the organization.

She will make more history on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader between the two National League West teams, as she will become the first female in the D-backs broadcast booth.

The Rawhide is the Single-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

So how did this opportunity come about?

“It started with me getting lunch with Scott Geyer, the VP of Broadcasting with the D-backs, when I was in Arizona with the Fall League,” wrote Gearin in a text to Sports Central. “And he said he wanted to see if he could ever get me innings. The D-backs and Dodgers have a doubleheader, so he asked if I could come in to give their play-by-play broadcaster a three-inning break.”

Gearin is originally from the Los Angeles area, and went to high school at Bishop Montgomery in Torrance.

Playoff baseball back in Fresno on Tuesday

Playoff baseball will be back in Fresno this week.



After the Fresno Grizzlies dropped Game 1 of the best-of-three, California League Championship series to Lake Elsinore on Sunday, the series will shift back to Fresno for Game 2 Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park.

And tickets are not expensive, if you would like to head out to downtown Fresno, and try to help the Grizzlies capture their first championship since they won the Triple-A national title in 2015 – and their first Cal League title since 1987.



Tickets can be purchased for as low as $10 dollars, and fans 17-and-younger can get in free.



Also, the first 1000-plus fans will get a Grizzlies playoff rally towel, and there will be fireworks afterwards.



First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

The same promotions would be offered for Wednesday night’s Game 3 at 6:50 p.m., if a deciding game is necessary.