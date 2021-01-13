Ravens heap high praise on Allen; Former Reedley OC reflects on Josh’s development

(KSEE/KGPE) — As Firebaugh native Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills get ready to host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, hear which future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Josh was compared to on Wednesday, and Allen’s former junior college offensive coordinator weighs in on what he thinks Josh could still do a little more often when the opportunity presents itself.
CBS47 On Your Side
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com