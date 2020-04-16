Rapid COVID-19 testing comes to Fresno hospitals

The test, created by California-based Cepheid, was approved by the FDA in March

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Saint Agnes Medical Center is helping suspected and positive COVID-19 patients faster thanks to a rapid response test able to churn results in less than an hour.

The rapid SARS-CoV-2 test was created by aCalifornia-based Cepheid. The FDA approved the use of the test in March under an emergency use authorization.

While staff at Saint Agnes have only been using it for a couple days, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Walter Egerton is already calling it a gamechanger.

The hospital was already collecting nasopharyngeal swabs from suspected COVID-19 patients, but it would then send the specimens to other labs and take days to get results.

With this test, a suspected patient could find out if they’re a positive case the same day they come in.

Egerton said the faster turnaround enables staff to make faster and more tailored decisions for treatment for each patient.

“It allows us to make a quick and rapid diagnosis, so that we can appropriately isolate a patient, or appropriately get them into a situation where we can deliver the correct treatment for them,” he said.

So far, the pandemic has not overwhelmed Saint Agnes yet. Egerton said with the test at their disposal, it’ll only help them continue to manage their resources carefully as this crisis continues.

“We’re utilizing our personal protective equipment effectively. We feel like we are well positioned for our response so far,” Egerton said.

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center also uses this in their lab, but a spokeswoman said the test is not their main method of testing for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno said the hospital is looking to get the test in its lab.

