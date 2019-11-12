Rally to defend DACA expected in Fresno Tuesday

Breaking News
FRESNO, California —The Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Defered Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA.

The court must decide whether the Trump Administration improperly tried to shut down the program by declaring it to be illegal.

Since DACA launched in 2012 under President Barack Obama nearly 800,000 dreamers have avoided deportation.

The initiative allows children of illegal immigrants to remain in the US if they were brought to the country when they were under 16 years of age.

Tuesday, in Fresno, many are rallying together in downtown to defend DACA as the future of thousands of immigrants lie in the hands of the Supreme Court.

The rally will start at 11 am in front of Federal Building.

The organization Mi Familia Vota along with other right groups will be there.

Recently the Fresno City Council voted to support DACA recipients in their battle against the U.S. Supreme Court.

City Council says Fresno represents nearly 5,000 college students, workers and professionals who are recipients of DACA.

State-wide, California is home to the most DACA recipients, with over 220,000 recipients.

