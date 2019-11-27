Rainy conditions, wet roads lead to truck crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –Fresno Police said wet roads played a role in a crash in central Fresno.

Police say a truck crashed into a garage around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning near Terrace Ave and West Ave.

Police tell us the driver was rushing to get to work when he skidded, lost control of his truck and went through someone’s garage. 

No injuries were reported.

