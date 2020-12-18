Rain, windy conditions have helped clear out Valley’s bad air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Rain and windy conditions have helped clear out the Valley’s bad air quality.

Thursday morning, Valley residents saw one of the cleanest air quality days so far, this season.

Rain and wind is what helped said Anthony Presto with the San Joaquin Valley Air pollution Control District.

He said it’s clean air, we don’t get to see often in the Valley.

“An inversion layer tends to form on most days in the San Joaquin Valley and that’s the reason that we have some of the most challenging air quality conditions in the United States,” said Presto.

Presto said Friday a high pressure system will be forming which could impact the good air quality we are seeing today.

To help prevent further pollution, Presto said it takes the cooperation of ever Valley resident.

“Please refrain from burning anything whether it’s using your indoor fireplace, wood stove, or your outdoor chimney or fire pit because we don’t want to add particulate matter to our air in the San Joaquin Valley,” Presto explained.

For those who have a fireplace or an older wood stove, there is a program called Burn Cleaner, in which you can get help to upgrade to natural gas devices. Click here to register.