Rain welcome after weeks of dry weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s raining for the first time in more than a month in some parts of the Valley, and this is typically our wettest time of year.

Kings River Water Association spokesperson Randy McFarland says this change in the weather looks to be too little too late, “Runoff that is forecast right now from the River Forecast Center of the NOAA is 40% for the April through July period.”

Fresno still sits at less than half of its average rain. A deficit almost too large to make up this late in the season.

McFarland says, “It’s just one of those years where we’re going to have to hope for a really wet rest of March and maybe April but statistically that’s not likely to happen.”

