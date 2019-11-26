Rain this week prompts freeze warning, could impact Valley Ag

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The first big rain of the season will hit the Valley this week, with a storm rolling in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The rain is prompting a freeze warning, which could impact Valley Ag, making it a late start in the rainy season.

Ag industry experts say if we did not get rain any time soon the cold weather could impact crops more.

So, they say this upcoming storm is a godsend.

“It’s actually a late start at this point, but we’re excited to get a start nevertheless and to see the couple storms coming one after another over the course of the next 10 days,” says Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

While some may worry the rain and cold temps can be harmful to Valley crops, Jacobsen says right now the chilly temperature is actually a good thing, as long as it doesn’t get too cold.

“What that does is it puts the trees and vines into its slumber state and allows the leaves to drop and most importantly if you stay in those mid to lower 30s it actually helps the citrus because it brings on the color, brings on the sugar and helps to thicken the rhine,” he explains.

This is the third latest start going into the fall rainy season in Fresno that’s on record, according to the National Weather Service. The Fresno Irrigation District says the snowpack is just as important to get us through the following year.

“We’re coming out of the 17th wettest year on record on the Kings River watershed and that’s where the Fresno Irrigation District receives most of its water is from the Kings River water system and so we do have some water stored in the Pine Flat Reservoir but what we really need is large storms for the remainder of the year to make a long irrigation season next year and provide water to our cities,” says Bill Stretch, general manager for the Fresno Irrigation District.

According to the National Weather Service, the freeze warning that they issued here in Fresno, starts at 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

