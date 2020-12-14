Rain, slick roads cause multiple car crashes in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — This weekend’s storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley, but it’s also causing some traffic concerns.

The California Highway Patrol reported at least 12 weather-related car crashes in Fresno County all before 1:30 p.m.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in traffic collisions mostly that’s due to the early rain in the season,” said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi with the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the roads are relatively back to normal since the pandemic started with busy traffic again. CHP is also reminding drivers to slow down.

“Roads are slicker because of all the oil throughout the year, so obviously it’s very important to be extra careful this time of year, the beginning of the raining season,” Bianchi said.

CHP says make sure your windshield wipers are working and that your tires have good tread.

They say while they never want to have fatal collisions, they especially don’t during the holidays.

“It just has a greater impacted on family and friends and we want to avoid that as much as possible so giving yourself extra time definitely makes a difference, I know when people are in a hurry, they tend to push the limits a little bit further, the more you can avoid that the safer it’s going to be,” Bianchi said.