LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Videos shared with 8 News Now on Thursday showed heavy rain and flooding across the Las Vegas valley.

Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.

“You’re not going to believe this, but I’m not sure if it’s raining more inside @PHVegas or outside,” Sean Sable, who took the video, tweeted.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo said most neighborhoods received between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Other video sent to 8 News Now showed a manhole spewing water in Centennial Hills.

Kevin Panet shared a video of his dog, Sunny, attempting to gulp down some raindrops.

