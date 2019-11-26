Rain on the way: how you can battle the weather and get to Thanksgiving on time

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Central Valley has had a late start to its rainy season, but models are now predicting a winter storm to come through during one of the busiest times of the year.

Advice for dealing with it is simple.

“Plan ahead,” said Caltrans’ Larry Johnson. “The roads are going to be wet there is going to be snow in the mountains. So, plan accordingly.”

Johnson said with rain expected during the peak travel season drivers need to be extra prepared.

“A flashlight, gloves, whatever you might need if you have to get out and put on chains,” said Johnson. “You know warm clothing along with a blanket, or a jacket, just so you are safe in case you are stuck for a long time.”

Right now, the National Weather Service is warning anyone traveling higher than 2,000 ft in elevation to expect to see snow Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Luis Lugo with the Oakhurst-area CHP said anyone traveling to or from the mountains needs to be carrying chains with them.

“Chains are absolutely essential to getting around up here once the snow starts,” said Lugo. “A lot of times people think if they need chains or don’t need chains. So, we recommend everyone carry chains with them.”

Yesenia Gonzalez was up in Oakhurst with her family. She said instead of battling holiday traffic on Thanksgiving, she and her family will be getting an early start.

“We are leaving Tuesday night so hopefully it is not too busy and then Wednesday we will be staying in preparing for Thanksgiving,” said Gonzalez.

But others, like Cindy Erickson, said every year she battled thanksgiving traffic and is hoping the winter weather does not make it worse.

“You know if it is snowing I will bring my chains. You got to be prepared for everything,” said Erickson.

“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

