Rain and snow push southeast this evening

A wintery storm system tapping into atmospheric river ocean moisture has left impressive totals in Central California.

Some precipitation totals as of noon Tuesday:

Merced: 1.30″

Madera: 0.12″

Fresno: 0.98″

Lemoore: 0.51″

China Peak: 36″ snow

Mariposa: 2.12″

Yosemite: 3.83″

Los Banos: 0.96″

Tioga Pass: 37″ snow

Even after the bulk of this system has passed, there’s a chance for more wet weather in the form of spotty showers and even possible thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail. Amounts are varied across the area. Here are the forecast totals:

It will take the rest of the day into early Wednesday for this storm system to pass.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for mountain areas above 5,000 feet.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada until this evening. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 feet, with isolated totals of 5-8 feet are possible. A Winter Storm Warning means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. The majority of this snow will fall Monday night and Tuesday. Travel could be extremely difficult or impossible. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.

Another storm system brings more rain and snow Thursday. However, this storm system is weaker and will not bring nearly as much rain and snow. Still another system is set to possibly bring more rain and snow this time next week.