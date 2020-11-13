Raiders prepare to host division rival Broncos this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your Las Vegas Raiders have five games remaining at home this season, including this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Somehow, some way, the Raiders are 5-3 as they enter the second half of the season. Favored in only one game so far, Las Vegas continues to find a way.

As Jon Gruden put it, adversity is sometimes a perception. There’s a lot of perception out there. The reality is, the group behind us is extremely tight, the respect inside the locker room is real.

The Raiders are thriving on adversity, whether it’s self-inflicted or otherwise. Winning, despite a revolving door on the offensive line, a unit where the starters have only played three snaps together this season.

While you’re letting that sink in, consider this, the only other quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes to have zero interceptions when kept clean this season — Derek Carr.

Pick any stat, number 4 is getting the job done. His legs are becoming just as valuable as his arm, with his mind running the show for what many consider to be the toughest schedule, through the first nine weeks.

Next up, the Denver Broncos, who have trailed in the first half by double digits in five of their eight games this season. The Broncos are 3-5.

When we look at how the Raiders have owned the third quarter, that’s a point of emphasis winning teams build on.

Outscoring the Chargers 14-3 in the third last Sunday, the Raiders are averaging the ninth most points in the first 15 minutes coming out of the locker room, while allowing the fourth fewest. Last season, the Raiders put up the fewest third quarter points in the league and they also allowed the second most.

After going 4-1 on the road, the Raiders now have five games left at home, looking to go 3-0 against the AFC West with a victory over their division rival this Sunday.