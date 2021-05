Raiders NFL schedule 2021 released

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - A Fresno liquor store is being linked to the death of an 18-year-old who police say died while driving under the influence in May 2020.

Over the last year, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) division in Fresno says it determined that Quick-N-Shop at Shields and West sold alcohol to 18-year-old Reyna Briseño.