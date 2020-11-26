Raiders hope to bounce back this weekend against Falcons

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders will look to erase last Sunday’s disappointment with a great performance against the Falcons this weekend.

The Raiders had the Chiefs down. They were going to sweep the season series and gain momentum in the playoff push.

Then Mahomes magic made all the glory go away.

“You know a mistake in the back end and he just made us pay. He’s a great quarterback. He makes plays like that,” said defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. “For us, we have to stay solid and firm on our execution and finish out games.”

Not all was lost in Sunday’s soul crushing the defeat. The Raiders proved they can play with anyone under any circumstance.

“We have a long way to go,” said head coach Jon Gruden. “We are making progress and we are showing signs on offense and showing some things on defense. We just got to play a lot better together.”

This week’s matchup in Atlanta tantalizes with quarterback talent again, with Derek Carr facing off against Matt Ryan.

“They call him Matty Ice for a reason. When a game is on the line at the end of the game, he’s got a way of bringing his team back,” said coach Gruden. “I think a lot of our quarterback obviously, I’m not going to compare them.”

The Raiders are 6-4 with 6 games to go. They have so much promise, so much potential.

“Potential means you haven’t done anything yet,” coach Gruden said.

You’re right coach.