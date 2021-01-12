Raiders hire Gus Bradley as new defensive coordinator

FILE – AFC defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, of the Los Angeles Chargers, watches during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, in Orlando, Fla., in this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, file photo. The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units. Coach Jon Gruden decided to bring on the experienced Bradley on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, to fill that role Paul Guenther had for the first two-plus seasons on his staff before being fired in December. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

(AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units. Coach Jon Gruden decided to bring on the experienced Bradley to fill the role Paul Guenther had for the first two-plus seasons on his staff before being fired in December.

Bradley got his start in the NFL on Gruden’s staffs in Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2008 before heading to Seattle, where he served as defensive coordinator for four seasons.

He also was head coach for four seasons in Jacksonville and coordinator for the Chargers the past four seasons.