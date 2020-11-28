Raging pandemic prompts LA County stay-home order

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The raging coronavirus pandemic has prompted Los Angeles County to impose a lockdown to prevent the caseload from spiraling into a hospital crisis but the order stops short of a full business shutdown that could cripple the holiday sale season.

The “safer at home” order taking effect Monday calls for 10 million residents to stay home “as much as possible” and bars them from gathering with people outside of their household for public or private occasions, except church services and protests.

The order comes as L.A. County reported more than 4,500 new cases and 24 new deaths.