Rage room in Fresno deemed essential to help cope with mental health

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The pandemic has caused lots of stress and anxiety, luckily there’s a place where you can let it all out in Fresno.

The Art of Anger in Fresno’s Tower District is now back open after the owner reached out to the city.

The city says it was deemed an authorized business because they focus on mental health. Providing a safe space for people to deal with anger and trauma.

“All that pressure is on parents and people are bursting at the seams with nowhere to express that, so there was a need for this even before COVID even hit the scene,” Art of Anger owner, Melissa Knight said.

If you’re interested, you can book a session online at www.theartofanger.com.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.