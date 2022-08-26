Ethan Quinn loses 3-setter at U.S. Open qualifying

Flushing Meadow, N.Y. – After an impressive summer season, where he knocked off some of the top college players in the country, 18-year-old Ethan Quinn is quickly establishing himself as one of the top up-and-coming tennis players in the United States.



And this week at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York, the San Joaquin Memorial alum has already gained invaluable experience.



By virtue of his recent runner-up finish in singles at the USTA Junior National 18’s, he got a wild card into U.S. Open singles qualifying, and he more than held his own with some seasoned professionals.



He needed three wins in qualifying to advance to the main singles draw, and he came pretty close to doing just that.

On Tuesday, he beat world No. 175 Ernesto Escobedo in the first round, and on Thursday, he took the opening set from world No. 136 Federico Delbonis, before ultimately falling in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 1-6.

Delbonis, 13 years older than Quinn, reached as high as No. 33 in the world in 2016, and at one point, finished in the top 100 of the world rankings for 9 consecutive seasons.

Despite the qualifying loss, Quinn’s U.S. Open experience isn’t over. He won the doubles at the Junior Nationals, which earned him and his partner, Nicholas Godsick, a spot in the doubles main draw. The doubles will get going in the middle of next week.

