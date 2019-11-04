Quiet, warm week ahead

Temperatures continue a slow climb this week.

Fresno, Merced and Visalia all reached high temperatures of 76 degrees Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday all three cities reached 75 degrees!

The average high for Fresno this time of year is 71 degrees.

A large area of high pressure in the pacific is “blocking” weather changes. Expect little day-to-day change through the week ahead.

Fire danger is falling right now in California because winds will mainly stay quiet through the week ahead.

Temperatures will warm little-by-little as we go through the week. Highs will near 80 degrees in the Valley.

Wet weather stays far away from Central California all week.