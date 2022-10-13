FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State sophomore quarterback Logan Fife’s first two starts at quarterback have been rocky, but he’s got a plan to keep the outside noise to a minimum, as the Bulldogs prepare to host San Jose State on Saturday.

“I’m not a big social media guy,” said Fife this week. “I don’t go on there too much. It’s more of a distraction for me. It’s always been work, since high school. The recruiting process, you could say was a tough process for me, and I think the best way to cope with those emotions or frustrations is to just get back to work.”

Fife turned it over three times in his first career start, a loss at UCONN, and had two more interceptions last Saturday in the loss at Boise State.

He knows that can’t continue.

“I mean, the turnovers are killing us,” said Fife, about the biggest thing he’s working on this week. “Take care of the ball, and let our athletes get the ball, let those guys make plays and win the game. We just gotta keep building on it, and trying to take what we do in practice into the game.”

Even though he threw the two interceptions against Boise, head coach Jeff Tedford said at Monday’s press conference he thought Fife looked a little more comfortable on the blue turf than he did in his first start at UCONN.

And that might partially be due to having a little extra help on the sideline, since the man he’s filling in for, Jake Haener, made the trip to Boise State after staying back in Fresno for the UCONN game, and acted as an extra quarterback coach of sorts for Fife.

“Jake was a big help on the sideline, He was the first person I was able to talk to, after a drive. I talked to Jake about what he saw, what I saw. He gave me some words of inspiration for the next drive, and then I hop on the phone with Kirby, and we kind of get it figured out,” said Fife. “So Jake was a big help this last game (at Boise State) and then after the tough loss, he was one of the first players that talked to me about just having to stay optimistic, there is work to be done, and more games to be played, so we gotta move on.”

Kickoff Saturday night against 4-1 (2-0 MW) San Jose State is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

As of Wednesday evening, Fresno State (1-4, 0-1 MW), was an 8.5 point underdog.