FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State football team began spring practice on Wednesday, with six quarterbacks taking reps, in hopes of eventually being the guy that ultimately takes over for the departed Jake Haener.

Fourth-year junior Logan Fife probably has a small edge on the other five going into the spring because of the experience he gained last season, after Haener went down with an injury against USC early in the season.

“I’m definitely very confident in myself,” said Fife after Monday’s practice. “I already have a foot in the door here. I’ve played games here. I’m definitely carrying myself with a lot of confidence, but these guys bring good competition for sure.”

Fife finished out the USC game and started four games in Haener’s place, going 2-2 during that stretch, with losses at UCONN and Boise State, and wins over San Jose State at home and New Mexico on the road.

“I think always the experience factor is a big deal,” said new Fresno State offensive coordinator Pat McCann, who was the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator last season. “The knowledge factor is a big deal. So you can definitely see the way he (Logan) carries himself and the level of confidence that he has in what’s going on. I think that’s really apparent. So obviously, that’s a huge bonus for him of having that experience of starting games here and really having a grasp of what we’re doing.”



Fife completed 70 percent of his throws with two touchdown passes in the four-plus games he played last season, and also scored three touchdowns on the ground.

But turnovers were an issue, as he also threw six interceptions and lost a couple fumbles.

And like always, taking care of the football will be a big point of emphasis from the coaching staff when it comes to assessing the quarterbacks through the spring.

“Just cause you can throw it doesn’t necessarily mean one thing, just cause you can run doesn’t necessarily mean one thing,” said head coach Jeff Tedford. “You have to be able to lead, right? And make sure everybody understands the plays clear and concise. They communicate, make good decisions, don’t turn the football over. Each day we’re looking for improvement from those guys. We have a very strong room there, and so it’s gonna be very competitive.”

“It really comes down to who moves the ball and scores points,” added McCann. “That’s first and foremost is the confidence factor there. We have to take care of the ball. We’ve got a good defense, we’ve got to play to that defense, so we have to take care of the ball. But ultimately it comes down to, when the ball is snapped, who is effectively executing things and moving us forward, and then ultimately putting the ball in the end zone.”



Also wearing a green jersey at Monday’s practice was returning redshirt sophomore Jaylen Henderson, who saw a couple plays at quarterback last season where he was used as a runner.

Henderson is in his third-year with the Fresno State program and also saw action in three games two seasons ago, completing 5-of-8 pass attempts for 49 yards, while also running for 68 yards on 14 carries.

Freshman Joshua Wood out of Graham, Wash. is also in the mix, after redshirting last year as a true freshman.

As is sixth-year senior Matt Robinson, who came in from Illinois as a graduate transfer before last season. Robinson started three games in his four seasons at Illinois.

And adding depth in the quarterback room is incoming true freshman Jayden Mandal out of Buchanan High School.

Mandal, who initially committed to play baseball at Fresno State in September of 2020, before later switching his college focus to football, enrolled early so he could go through spring practice with the Bulldogs.

But arguably, the most intriguing new arrival in the quarterback room is Mikey Keene, who transferred to Fresno State from UCF in December.

In two seasons at UCF, Keene was impressive, completing 60-of-83 pass attempts for 647 yards in four games in 2022, while still maintaining his redshirt season.

In 2021 as a freshman, he was 8-3 as a starter at UCF.

“He showed by what he did at Central Florida that he makes plays,” said McCann about Keene, who was rated the 13th-best quarterback transfer nationally when he signed with the Bulldogs in December. “And I think the main thing that stands out about him is just his presence. He’s sharp, he works hard at it, football is really important to him. and I think that just becomes really evident, not just from talking to him, and also being around him day-to-day.”