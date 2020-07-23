Q&A with Valley Children’s doctor on COVID-19 and effects it can have on children

MADERA COUNTY, California (KGPE) – On Tuesday, KSEE24 News spoke with Dr. Nael Mhaissen, the medical director for infectious diseases at Valley Children’s Hospital. He spoke about the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

1. In the last couple of months, have we learned more about COVID-19 and the effects it can have on children?

“Yes, definitely. When you look early on, the fraction of the acute COVID-19 cases that are reported in children were around two to three percent. That’s not the case anymore. In the state of California, around 9% of the cases that are identified are occurring in children less than 18 years of age. If you dial down to Fresno County and look at the numbers there, around 12% or more of the acute COVID-19 cases are actually detected in children less than 18. So we are identifying more and more cases of COVID-19 in children.

“Also, we’re seeing now more severity of the disease in these children where they are requiring hospital admission and some of them, unfortunately, have moderate to severe disease that requires them to be in the intensive care unit. That wasn’t something that we’ve seen in the state of California before, at least not at the same scale that we are seeing right now.

“The other thing about the connection between the infection and this inflammatory syndrome, the MIS-C, I think that connection is more obvious now and more valid and again, we’re seeing more and more of these cases and we’re learning more about their therapy compared to how things were before.”

2. What is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)? Have we seen more cases of MIS-C here in the Central Valley? Are children able to recover from it fairly quickly?

“It’s a syndrome that’s typically following an acute COVID-19 infection that occurs in children…Some of the presentation is similar to Kawasaki Disease. Kawasaki’s is another inflammatory condition that typically follows an acute infection and it involves inflammation of the vessels in the body…

“We have seen significantly more cases within the past few weeks compared to what we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic. And this isn’t just specific to the Central Valley. That has been the case throughout California and also throughout the country.

“Most of the cases that we are seeing, yes, are responding very nicely to treatment. And then quickly or a little bit longer varies from one case to another, but we’ve seen good success with therapy for a majority of these cases.”

3. Like other hospitals in the Central Valley, are you seeing an increase in hospitalizations at Valley Children’s?

“Yes, definitely. We’ve seen more cases that require hospital admission with COVID-19 than before. We are still taking patients and yes, we do serve as a referral center, meaning if other hospitals cannot take care of these patients, we get contacted and we accept some of these cases, whether it’s for the regular hospital floor or for the intensive care unit.”

4. Children with asthma, are they more affected by COVID-19?

“We’re seeing actually various presentations of this. So we see patients, children, needing to be in the hospital because they have other comorbidities, meaning other illnesses, such as asthma or chronic lung disease, that require them to be in the hospital as they are infected with COVID-19 as well, but we are also seeing patients who are previously healthy without any other medical conditions that are severely affected by COVID-19 requiring them to be in the hospital and at times in the intensive care unit.”

5. To make sure I’m understanding this correctly, children recover from COVID-19 more easily than older patients, however, you are still seeing cases of children who sometimes need to be hospitalized and sometimes in the ICU?

“If we look at the severe cases with COVID-19, the majority of these severe cases are occurring in the elderly or in patients with other medical conditions that put them at an increased risk, however, there are younger people, including children, young children, without any other medical problems, that are acquiring the infection and unfortunately having severe disease because of it, requiring them to be admitted into the hospital and sometimes their disease is severe enough for them to require ventilation, assistance with breathing, and be in the intensive care unit. So yes, we are seeing that it’s not a large number, but there are a few of these cases that we’re handling.”

6. COVID-19 Transmission and Schools

“Children can actually transmit the infection just like adults, whether they are symptomatic or not. Of course, if someone has symptoms, their chances of transmission is higher than someone without symptoms, especially if these symptoms are cough, that’s the main method of transmission of the infection.

“Children can transmit the infection to other children and they can also transmit it to adults and the highest risk is when they transmit this infection to someone who is at increased risk of developing severe disease, particularly the elderly or someone with comorbidities, someone with other medical conditions.

“The decisions about school reopening, whether it’s online or campus is very, very challenging because schools provide a lot of services that children really need, but also, reopening, physically reopening or being on school campus in the midst of this peak is also dangerous because it carries risk on students themselves, on children themselves, and also it carries risk on the community in general as these children can actually acquire this infection and then transmit it in the rest of the community for people who are at increased risk of severe disease.”

7. Does Valley Children’s have surge plans in place?

“Yes, we have put in a surge plan in place for a long time now, since the beginning of the pandemic, and we are preparing for the worst. We’re hoping not to get to that, but again, if we get to that situation, we are prepared and we are ready.”

8. Anything else that you wanted to add?

“I just want to give people a reminder about the importance of social distancing as much as possible and complying with the recommendation for wearing a face-covering because breathing is the main method of transmission and I think we should limit our chances of acquiring the infection as much as possible. And again, before we have a vaccine, our vaccine right now is the social distancing and face covering, wearing the mask.”

