Puppy found suffering, adopted by Fresno police officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno Police Officer and his partner say they got a call of a man choking a puppy back in December.



The frightened puppy was handed to officer Weskamp and the suspect was arrested.

The dog was taken by the SPCA to be held as evidence in a crime.

Weskamp says that when they handed him the puppy he was shaking a bit, and he kept burying his head underneath his arm and says he already knew he was going to adopt him.



“I had already bought all his toys and all that stuff so I was determined to get him didn’t really matter how long it was going to take,” Weskamp said.

Weskamp says he had to wait nearly two months until the puppy was available for adoption.

He says he named the puppy Leo, which stands for ‘law enforcement officer’.



Weskamp says his sister and brother-in-law are puppy sitting while the officer is at work, so Leo doesn’t have to stay home alone.



