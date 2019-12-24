Drivers stopped by deputies receive something unexpected

MADERA, California (KGPE) – Sheriff’s deputies in Madera County gave out $100 bills instead of traffic tickets as part of the 5th Madera Operation Act of Kindness Monday.

Volunteer deputies were each given 4 green envelops. They then stopped drivers for traffic violations, but instead of giving them a citation, they were given a card. It came as a surprise for many.

“Wow, thank you!,” exclaimed one woman who was visiting her son at Valley Children’s Hospital. “Thank you, Merry Christmas!”

“Wow you caught me off guard,” said Evette Guillen who was headed to the cemetery when she got pulled over. “Thank you I appreciate it.”

“I think she was already in a down mood,” said Madera County Sheriff Deputy William Vander Poel. “Being able to give her a little something extra to get her through the holiday, it made her happy and it made me happy.”

The 50 cards each had a hundred dollar bill, totaling $5000. The money was donated by Agriland Farming Company.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.