Publishers resume printing, local comic bookstore opens for curbside pickup

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Publishers started printing comic books again and Wednesday was the first official day that new comic books went for sale. At Heroes Comics in Fresno, they also started to do curbside pickup.

The store announced via Facebook that new comics were in and loyal customers showed up to check up on the latest adventures of their favorite caped crusaders.

“It’s been a little busier than I expected, so it’s been good. Still not regular, but good,” said Dave Allread, the owner of Heroes Comics.

Heroes Comics has been around for 31 years and they say their customers are heroes in their own right.

“Our customers are the greatest. I mean if they have $5 worth of stuff, they’ve been buying in $25 worth of stuff, so they’ve really been supportive. So I really appreciate it. They’ve been tremendous.”

Due to COVID there have been no new comics released for the last nine weeks and comic fans couldn’t hide their excitement.

“It’s been quite a few months since the comic industry has been in limbo. The rest of my friends are just waiting on reading to catch up on our stories,” said Timothy Vargas, a customer at Heroes Comics.

And customer, Shawn Riggins said, “I’m very excited. I’m a long time comic collector from when I was a kid and you don’t realize what you miss until you don’t have it. So when I heard that they’re up and running again and doing the curbside — which is so important because of the COVID-19–I was excited I was able to come down and get my comics.”

Heroes Comic book owner says although it’s nice to have the curbside pickup option, he can’t wait to get the doors open, as roughly 75% of his business comes from walk-ins and browsers.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.