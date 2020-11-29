Public’s help sought in search for 2 birds stolen from Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Lesser-sulphur crested cockatoos are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species (Fresno Chaffee Zoo)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is seeking the public’s help in locating two birds that were stolen.

A lesser sulphur-crested cockatoo and a Nicobar pigeon were stolen from the zoo early Sunday morning. Surveillance footage showed someone entering the Australian Asian Aviary around 4:30 a.m.

Someone appears cut the lock from the aviary doors, captures two birds and leaves with them in a duffle bag.

Officials said both birds are long-term residents of the zoo and are of advanced age.

“Our bird zookeepers and entire team are deeply concerned for the safety of both of these animals,” said Lyn Meyers, General Curator. “Due to their age, both require special care and treatment. We do not know the condition of either bird and we hope to get them back quickly so that our veterinary team can examine them and continue the care they require.”

Nicobar pigeons are listed as “near threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species (IUCN), while lesser sulphur-crested cockatoos are listed as “critically endangered.”

Both species are legal to own as part of the bird trade and zoo officials have cautioned area veterinary hospitals and pet stores of the recent theft.

“We are appealing to anyone in the community to provide any information that would result in the safe return of these two beloved animals,” said Scott Barton, CEO for the Chaffee Zoo.

The theft was reported to the Fresno Police Department, who is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s Safety and Security Manager at 559-470-6872.