Providence police release video of girl being abducted as search for suspect continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As detectives continue to search for a man who briefly abducted a 9-year-old girl in Providence, the department released video footage of the incident.

Watch the video below.

Police say the incident took place in the area of Grover and Merino streets around 3 p.m. Monday, just after the girl got off the school bus.

The video shows an SUV pulling in front of the girl and the driver getting out, picking the girl up and putting her in the back seat before driving off.

On Tuesday, police said the girl was taken for about an hour then dropped off near her home. Officials wouldn’t comment on whether she was harmed.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said he has more than 20 detectives working the case. They were seen going door-to-door in the area on Tuesday.

“We’ve been looking throughout the neighborhood for any witnesses or any video,” he said.

Police said the driver is believed to be a Hispanic male, 20 to 40 years old, with black hair and wearing all black. His vehicle appears to be a gray Nissan SUV.

Courtesy: Providence Police Department

With multiple schools and a Boys and Girls Club in the area, police urged parents and guardians to ensure their children stay aware of their surroundings and be wary if approached by an adult not known to them.

“It’s kind of scary just to think about,” parent Maria Hernandez told 12 News. “We have to be careful with the kids that are out, and your own kids too.”

“Abduction is not something you would be used to hearing about,” another parent, Erick Mazariego, said. “My daughter is just right down the street, and the fact something like this could happen is shocking.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Captain Tim O’Hara at (401) 243-6360 or Detective Sergeant John Muriel at (401) 243-6380.