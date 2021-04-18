Protests continue outside Fresno’s Tower Theatre with increased security

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Protests continued outside Fresno’s Tower Theater on Sunday, this time, with some added security measures from police.

Hundreds showed up to the protest this week on both sides of the issue – both for and against the sale of the theatre to Adventure Church.

Chief Paco Balderrama says they had 25 to 30 officers at Sunday’s protest just in case something happened. Far fewer counter-protesters showed up compared to last weekend.

“Last week we had a situation where we just had people just too close to each other, and frankly, I didn’t feel comfortable having my officers to be the human line between two groups. That’s not a very safe situation for anybody, for the officers, both sides of the protesters. So I think this is much better planning, and whether we have to keep this long-term, we have yet to see,” said Balderrama.

The chief says they didn’t have any incidents at the protest.

The “Save the Tower Theatre” demonstration committee says they’ll continue to show up every Sunday, protesting against the sale of the theatre to Adventure Church – which is currently on pause.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer was also at the protest. He was asked if there’s a possibility the city would purchase the building.

“I think it’s premature to talk about what the city’s involvement will be, especially when there’s ongoing litigation and an appeals court hearing. I think it’d be premature to talk about what the city may or may not do,” said Dyer.