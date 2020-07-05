Protesters gathered at Fresno City Hall demanding justice for Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Protesters gathered at Fresno City hall Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

The Fort Hood soldier disappeared in April and is believed to have been murdered. Her family claims her death was linked to sexual harassment.

Protesters say her death could have been prevented, but the military failed to protect her.

“Because it’s military-related we thought we’d march to the veteran’s museum and we’d shout there because it’s more of an emphasis on where she was when she was last seen and what happened to her as a soldier of U.S Army, she should have been way more protected but they failed her completely,” Organizer, Desrae Villagrana said.

Human remains were found this week near the Leon River, the FBI has yet to positively identify the body, but Guillen’s family believe it’s her.

