KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Protesters gather outside Gov. Newsom’s home, chain themselves to front gate

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Latest: Monday (July 27)

9 a.m.

CHP officers have begun cutting the chains of the protesters surrounding those chained to the gate.

8:30 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers have approached the protesters, warning them of the possibility of arrest.

Most protesters have dispersed, aside from those chained to the home’s fence.

Original story below

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) – Dozens of protesters gathered outside Governor Gavin Newsom’s Fair oaks home Monday morning. 

The protesters – some of them chained to the home’s front gate – are criticizing the governor for what they say is a mishandling of COVID-19 in prison and immigration detention systems. 

The group says keeping convicted people and detainees locked up is a risk to their lives. 

There are at least 545 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 47 inmates have died of coronavirus across California prisons. 

Law enforcement is present at the scene but there have been no attempts to disperse the crowd.

This is a developing story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know