Protest underway near River Park Shopping Center, demonstrators bringing awareness between Armenia and Azerbaijan

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A protest is underway in Fresno Wednesday night bringing awareness to the violent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan and calling for more help from the U.S government.

The protest is taking place near River Park Shopping Center on Blackstone and Nees avenues.

Organizers say they plan on parking a few cars to block the intersection to catch the attention of people driving and from Fresno Police.

For decades, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno Karabakh.

The U.S brokered a ceasefire after the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with both country’s foreign ministers in D.C.

But it seems this latest ceasefire has again failed as fighting reportedly continued in the region Tuesday.

Armenia’s defense ministry has accused Azerbaijan of firing directly on border units in Armenia, outside Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of firing into their land, including a missile strike that allegedly killed several civilians.

“We honestly don’t see any positive movement going on from the side of us, so what we’re basically trying to do is get our voices heard, even more, then we can sanction Turkey, get Turkey out of NATO, and get Trump to do more than what he’s just saying on television,” Protester Samvel Kazaryan said.

This story will be updated.

