Protest underway in north Fresno, calling attention to violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Demonstrators are gathering for a second time in north Fresno to spread the message that the U.S needs to do more to put an end to the violent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The protest comes after three demonstrators were injured in an alleged stabbing incident.

Jaime Fonseca, 41, of Fresno was arrested after getting caught in a traffic jam Wednesday night. 

Fonseca allegedly cut three men with a knife and drove off before being arrested.

Demonstrators say they tried to get ahold of police for protection ahead of time yesterday, but the department says they did not and asked the demonstrators to gather without blocking traffic.

“Blocking the roadway is dangerous on a number of levels obviously on this incident it provoked violence but it can also cause a traffic collision and we don’t want to see that happen either.” Fresno Police Captain Mindy Castro said.

The group says they do not plan on going into traffic tonight and want the protest to be peaceful.

